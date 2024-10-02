2 Chain-Snatchers Attack Paramilitary Constable In Delhi, She Grabs Hold Of 1

The constable joined the paramilitary force in 2017 (Representational)

Two chain snatchers allegedly attacked a 30-year-old woman CISF constable who was out for a morning walk near the Akshardham Metro station in the national capital on Wednesday, an official said.

Constable Supriya Nayak suffered injuries during the physical altercation with the bike-borne assailants but she managed to grab one of them, who was later handed over to the local police, a senior Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer said.

The incident took place around 7:45 am when Supriya Nayak was walking near her residence in the Pandav Nagar area of east Delhi, he said.

The assailants attacked the woman from behind and as they tried to snatch her chain, she demonstrated "exceptional composure under pressure" and apprehended one of them, while the other escaped, the officer said.

The alleged assailant was handed over to police and the woman was sent to a nearby hospital as she suffered minor injuries during the physical altercation, he said.

The constable joined the paramilitary force in 2017 and is posted with the CISF unit that guards the Delhi Metro. Her courageous act has been praised by her officers and also got her a commendation from the CISF director general (DG), a force spokesperson said.

