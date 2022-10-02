2 Boys Kill Child After Consuming Ganja, Say Lord Shiva Demanded Sacrifice

The incident was reported from a construction site in Delhi's Lodhi Road

In a horrific crime, two boys killed a six-year-old child with a knife at a construction site in south Delhi. Both the boys have been detained, the police said.

The police said they found the murdered child's parents crying, holding their son's body, at the construction site near Lodhi Road.

The police called in a forensic team, which recovered the knife the two boys used.

The couple has two more children, one two-year-old and the other elder to the murdered boy.

The couple in their complaint to the police said they were singing bhajans at the construction site after dinner when they realised their son was missing. The boy's father said he went on a search in the nearby slums and saw blood on the floor of a jhuggi.

He said he forced opened the door, only to find his son's body and the two boys.

The two accused consumed ganja before killing the six-year-old, the police said.

According to the police, the two accused told them that after consuming Lord Shiva's prasad, they went to where some women were singing bhajans and asked for incense sticks, but were refused. The police said the two accused, while they were returning to their jhuggi, felt Lord Shiva was asking for the sacrifice of a child.

Then they took the child inside their jhuggi and slit his throat with a kitchen knife, the police said.