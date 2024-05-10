2 Arrested For Tampering Expiry Dates Of Cosmetic Products In Delhi: Cops

The accused used a laser printing machine called LINX to tamper the dates, police said (Representational)

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Friday claimed to have busted a printing unit in the West Moti Bagh area of Sarai Rohilla in the national capital and arrested two persons for allegedly tampering with the expiry dates of expired cosmetic products and subsequently selling them as new items.

Officials said that they received a tip-off about the printing unit, and a team of Crime Branch, led by DCP Rakesh Paveria, raided a house and seized a printing machine.

The accused identified as Pawan and the owner of the printing unit, Ashwani Kohli, were involved in re-printing fake expiry dates on cosmetic and healthcare products and selling them off to the retailers.

A large number of cosmetic products, including deodorants and perfumes, were seized during the raid. The first accused, Pawan, who worked as a staff at the printing unit, told the police that he had been working at the printing unit for around two years.

The accused used a laser printing machine called LINX to tamper with the manufacturing dates of expired products. It was revealed that this printing unit was changing the manufacturing date of expired products using laser printing and supplying them in the market as new products, officials said.

Police said that various cosmetic products, ranging from face creams to deodorants, perfumes, and health-related protein products, were supplied in the market after printing a new expiry date. The expired manufacturing date was removed, and a new one was printed before supplying them to the market, they added.

A case under sections 273, 420, 468, 471, and 120B of the IPC has been registered, and police were further looking into the case.

