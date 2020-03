Two people were arrested after a brief encounter from Delhi's Dwarka. (Representational)

Two persons were arrested for allegedly kidnapping a foreign national and demanding a ransom of Rs 2 crore, police said on Sunday.

Anoop, 36, and Naveen Dagar, 29, were arrested after a brief encounter from Delhi's Dwarka area on February 28, they said.

The victim was abducted on the intervening night of February 27 and 28.

Police recovered two loaded pistols, an I20 car used in the crime and stolen cash worth Rs 1 lakh from the possession of the two accused, he added.