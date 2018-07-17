2 Arrested For Allegedly Carrying Out Multiple ATM Frauds In Delhi

The accused used to target ATMs which were devoid of CCTV cameras

Two men were arrested for allegedly carrying out a series of debit card frauds in different parts of the city, a police official said.

The accused were identified as Sumit Chaudhary and Narender singh alias Monu, residents of Ambedkar Colony in Bijwasan.

On May 7, a woman had lodged a complaint against two unknown persons who had duped her of Rs 29,000 on the pretext of helping her.

Based on the complaint lodged by the woman, the police registered a case.

On May 8, the complainant allegedly committed suicide. Her family members claimed that the woman was upset due to the fraud committed on her and and owing to which she killed herself.

Subsequently, the two men were arrested, the official said.

During interrogation, the duo told the police that there were total three members in their gang. They used to target ATMs which were devoid of CCTV cameras, he said.

Their modus operandi was that two gang members would engage the customer in the ATM and the third kept a watch from outside, the official said.

They were previously involved in several cases of cheating in Delhi and Uttarakhand.

With the arrest of the accused persons, the police claimed to have solved a total of eight cases of cheating at different police Stations in Delhi, the official said.

A total of 15 ATM cards of different banks were recovered from their possession, he said.

A probe in the matter is underway and efforts are being made to arrest the third accused, the official said.