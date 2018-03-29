2 Afghans Arrested For Raping Kazakh Woman In South Delhi: Police

Accused Jamshed Khan, 34, and Zarmal Khan, 40 are residents of Ballimaran in old Delhi and deal in dry fruits and ready-made garments.
"Five years ago, the woman married a Kashmiri man and began living in Hauz Rani area. Jamshed and Zarmal were known to her husband and frequently visited their residence. They went to her residence on Sunday in her husband's absence and sexually assaulted her," a senior police officer said.
A Saket court has since sent the two accused to 14-day judicial custody.