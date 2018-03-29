2 Afghans Arrested For Raping Kazakh Woman In South Delhi: Police The woman approached the Malviya Nagar police station on Monday, following which a case of rape and unnatural sex was registered.

Woman, who was allegedly raped, was married to a Kashmiri man from Delhi's Hauz Rani (representational) New Delhi: Two Afghanistan nationals were arrested after a woman from Kazakhstan accused them of raping her in south Delhi, police said on Wednesday.



Accused Jamshed Khan, 34, and Zarmal Khan, 40 are residents of Ballimaran in old Delhi and deal in dry fruits and ready-made garments.



"Five years ago, the woman married a Kashmiri man and began living in Hauz Rani area. Jamshed and Zarmal were known to her husband and frequently visited their residence. They went to her residence on Sunday in her husband's absence and sexually assaulted her," a senior police officer said.



The woman approached the Malviya Nagar police station on Monday, following which a case of rape and unnatural sex was registered.



A Saket court has since sent the two accused to 14-day judicial custody.





