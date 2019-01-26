19-Year-Old Arrested For Allegedly Supplying Arms In Delhi

Police arrested the student from outside a bus terminus in Delhi. (Representational)

A class 12 student has been arrested from Delhi's Nizamuddin area for allegedly supplying arms, police said on Saturday.

A few days ago, police had arrested a man was for shooting a transgender near the Barapulla Flyover. During interrogation, he had revealed that he got the gun from the student.

Police raided the student's village in Meerut but they could not find him. "We came to know that the student had gone to Delhi to supply arms," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said. Police laid a trap near a bus terminal and arrested him.