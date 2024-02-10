18-Year-Old Found Dead With Multiple Stab Wounds In Delhi Park: Police

The body of Alok Mathur was spotted by a passerby who informed the local police (Representational)

An eighteen-year-old boy was found dead with multiple stab wounds on his body in a park in West Delhi's Rajouri Garden area, police said on Saturday.

The body of Alok Mathur was spotted by a passerby who informed the local police, they said.

A police officer said several teams have been formed to investigate the death of Mathur, who was a resident of nearby Raghubir Nagar.

Mr Mathur is a senior secondary student. His father ironed clothes for a living, police said.

Police have contacted his family and collected the CCTV footage from around the locality.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)