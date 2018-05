The parents said they saw the accused removing the child's clothes. (Representational)

An 18-month-old girl was molested allegedly by a 46-year-old man who lived in the same building as her family in northeast Delhi's Maujpur area, police said on Saturday.Police was informed on Friday by the girl's family.The girl was playing when the accused took her with him. When her parents started looking for her, they found her with the accused who was removing her clothes, police said.They informed police and the accused was arrested.