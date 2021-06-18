165 New Covid Cases In Delhi, Recovery Rate Highest Since February 26

Coronavirus Cases in Delhi: The number of containment zones in Delhi currently stands at 5,452. (File)

Delhi reported 165 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours as the positivity rate dipped to 0.22 per cent, according to a health department bulletin. With 14 deaths in the same period, the overall death count of the national capital has reached 24,900.

There are 2,445 active Covid cases in the city, the lowest since March 15 when there were 2,321 active cases. As many as 698 Covid patients are in home isolation.

The recovery rate rose to 98.09 per cent - the highest since February 26 - as 260 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate was 98.1 per cent on February 26.

Delhi's total coronavirus caseload stands at 14,32,033 while the death rate stands at 1.74 per cent. Over 14.04 lakh patients have recovered from the infection so far, as per the latest bulletin.

A total of 76,480 tests, including 53,724 RT-PCR tests, were conducted in the last 24 hours, according to the bulletin.

The number of containment zones in Delhi currently stands at 5,452.

On April 20, Delhi had recorded 28,395 cases, the highest daily rise since the beginning of the pandemic last year.

At 448, the national capital had recorded the highest daily death count on May 3.

As Delhi continues to unlock, health experts have advised all Covid rules be strictly adhered to as the threat of an impending third Covid wave looms.

The Delhi High Court today took note of the violations of Covid protocols in the markets of the national capital following the massive easing of restrictions this week and warned that breach of Covid rules will only hasten the third wave. The national capital was put under a lockdown on April 19.