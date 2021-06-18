Delhi Chief Minister, Lt Governor Meet Over Possible 3rd COVID-19 Wave

Arvind Kejriwal and Lt Governor Anil Baijal discussed preparations for a possible coronavirus 3rd wave

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting today to discuss the roadmap and an action plan to tackle a possible third wave of COVID-19 infection in the national capital.

A state-level task force, more healthcare staff and a special task force for treatment or children are part of the Delhi government's action plan to deal with the third wave, the Chief Minister''s office tweeted.

During the meeting, the Lieutenant Governor and the Chief Minister also discussed bed and oxygen management, availability of drugs and COVID-19 vaccination, the Chief Minister's Office said.



