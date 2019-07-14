16-Year-Old Missing Boy Found Dead In Delhi's Moti Nagar

Two juveniles have been apprehended in connection with the case, police said. (Representational)

The body of a 16-year-old boy was found at a building in west Delhi's Moti Nagar on Sunday, two days after he went missing from his house, police said.

Two juveniles have been apprehended in connection with the case, they said.

The boy had left his house with a friend on Friday and when he did not return, his cousin filed a missing report with police the next day, an officer said.

There were injuries to the head, police said, adding that the body was found on the first floor of the building.

The body was sent for postmortem, a police officer said.

