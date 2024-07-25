16-Year-Old Girl Raped At Gun Point, Pushed Off Building In Delhi: Cops

The girl's counselling was done by the counsellor, police said (Representational)

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped at gun point and pushed off the fifth floor of a building in southwest Delhi's Dwarka, police said on Thursday.

The girl suffered a leg fracture from the fall and is undergoing treatment at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, they said.

According to the police, the accused, who is the girl's neighbour, on Monday, barged into the girl's house while her parents were away. He then took her to a building nearby where he raped her and then pushed her off the fifth floor of the building.

The girl's counselling was done by the counsellor and her statement was recorded in which she alleged that she was raped, they said.

An FIR has been registered under sections 127 (2) (wrongful confinement), 65 (1) (punishment for rape on a woman under 16 years of age) and 109 (1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), the police said.

They also said that the survivor is changing her statement and the teams are investigating the entire matter to understand the sequence of events.

"The girl was allegedly gang-raped and had registered the complaint against four people in February. We had arrested all the accused. We are investigating the entire matter from every angle. Efforts are on to arrest the accused in the recent case," they added.

