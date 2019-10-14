16-Year-Old Beaten To Death With Stones In Delhi: Police

A police investigation is currently underway.(Representational)

A 16-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death by an unidentified person in Deer Park in Seemapuri area here, Delhi Police said on Sunday.

The boy identified as Sahil was allegedly attacked by stones on his head and was beaten to death today.

Police said the motive behind the attack is not yet clear and the body has been sent for postmortem.

A police investigation is currently underway.

