A 15-year-old girl was killed while her cousin sister injured after they were hit by a tanker truck in west Delhi's Janakpuri area this morning, police said today.

The accident occurred near Mata Chanan Devi Hospital, they said.

The girl who was killed, identified as Nagma. Her cousin sister, who is also aged 15, is undergoing treatment at a city hospital, they said.

The accused driver was arrested.