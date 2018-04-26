11-Year-Old Raped Allegedly By Teen, Held Captive At Madrasa Near Delhi The police scanned the CCTV footage and the girl's phone location and found her at a madrasa in Ghaziabad where the teen had taken her on Saturday

Residents also protested in Ghazipur for at least three days after which the cleric was arrested. New Delhi: An 11-year-old girl from East Delhi's Ghazipur was taken to a madrasa in Ghaziabad by a teen who allegedly raped her last week. The girl was held captive there for a day before the police rescued her.



The police are questioning the 17-year-old, who was detained after the girl's medical examination confirmed rape; and the madrasa cleric after the girl's family demanded probe into his alleged involvement in the matter.



The girl's father had informed the police about her disappearance after she had gone to the market on Saturday. A complaint was filed and the police began their search about 24 hours after she went missing. They scanned the CCTV footage of the area in which the accused was seen taking the girl with him. After tracking the girl's phone call detail record (CDR), they found her at a madrasa in Ghaziabad.



A case was registered under sections of POCSO (Protection Of Children From Sexual Offences Act) and the boy was sent to a juvenile home. But the maulvi wasn't arrested.



The girl's family used to stay in Ghaziabad before moving to Ghazipur and had known the accused juvenile, which could be why the girl went with the accused to the madrasa where he studied. The family alleges that the girl has been gang-raped and are demanding action against the juvenile and the maulvi. Residents also protested in Ghazipur for at least three days for the cleric's arrest.



The maulvi is being questioned for his role and if he was aware that the girl was kept in the madrasa, police said. They also plan to carry out the ossification test of the juvenile to verify his claims of being a minor.



Meanwhile, the case has been transferred to the crime branch for a thorough probe.



"We have assured the family that fair investigation is being conducted and guilty won't be spared," said Ravindra Yadav, Joint Commissioner of Police (Eastern Range).



