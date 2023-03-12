1 Dead As Fire Breaks Out At Paint Shop In Delhi: Police

The cause of the fire could not be ascertained immediately. (Representational)

An unidentifed body has been recovered after fire broke out at a shop in South east delhi's Jaitpur area, officials said on Saturday.

"The fire broke out at paint shop," official said.

"A body has been recovered from the shop. His identity is being established," police said.

Official said that 11 firetenders have been mobilised to the scene to extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire could not be ascertained immediately.

More details are awaited.

