Youth Impersonating As Naveen Patnaik's Party MLA Arrested In Odisha

A 25-year-old youth has been arrested after he allegedly impersonated as a Biju Janata Dal (BJD) legislator and tried to dupe a smartphone shop owner in Odisha's Bolangir district, the police said on Monday.

The accused, Lokan Mishra from Barpalipada in Bolangir district, posed as Patnagarh MLA Saroj Meher by creating a fake account on Facebook, the police said.

Lokan Mishra used to make shady transactions in the name of Meher.

The police said that Lokan Mishra had messaged from the fake account to one Sriram Das, owner of a mobile phone store, demanding a smartphone from him.

However, Sriram Das informed the matter to Saroj Meher, who filed a police complaint.

The police arrested Lokan Mishra after setting up a trap.

