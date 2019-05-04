3 Children Drown In Yamuna River, Two Bodies Recovered

Police said six children, between 11 and 14 years, had gone to the Yamuna River for swimming.

Cities | | Updated: May 04, 2019 00:00 IST
Three boys ventured deep into Yamuna River water and were trapped in a whirlpool (Representational)


Agra: 

Three children drowned in the Yamuna on Friday afternoon, police said, adding two of the bodies have been recovered while a search is on for the third, near Uttar Pradesh's Nagla Bihari.

Police said six children, between 11 and 14 years, had gone to the river for swimming.

Three of them ventured deep into the water and were trapped in a whirlpool. The other three tried to pull them out, but it was late.

The bodies of Sunny and Chuttan were recovered. Bhanu is missing.

Family members called for police help. Expert PAC divers could recover only two bodies. Due to darkness search was abandoned, police sources said.



