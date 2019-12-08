Woman's Body Found In Suitcase In Maharashtra; Head, Torso Missing

Efforts are on to identify the woman and arrest those responsible, police said (Representational)

The dismembered body of a woman was found in a suitcase on Sunday in Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

Mahatma Fule Chowk Police in the district was informed about the suitcase by an auto rickshaw driver. The driver said, a man, who wanted to board his vehicle at around 5:30am, dropped it and fled when asked about a foul smell coming from it, said Inspector Prakash Londhe.

"The part below the hip was stuffed inside three plastic bags and then placed in the suitcase. The torso and head are missing. Our efforts are on to identify the woman and arrest those responsible for her death," he told PTI.