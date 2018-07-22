Woman, Son Arrested For Allegedly Burning Daughter-In-Law Alive

The accused have been arrested for cruelty and murder. (Representational)

The mother-in-law and husband of a 24-year-old woman have been arrested for allegedly burning her to death, the police said today.

The victim, Vaishali Vayle, got married to Sangam Vayle (30), a resident of the Ambernath town in Thane in May 2016 and since then he and his family started harassing her, branding her as "bad omen".

On July 20, the accused allegedly poured kerosene over the woman and set her ablaze following which she died, Thane, police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said.

Based a complaint lodged by the victim's family members, the police registered an offence and arrested Vayle and his 60-year-old mother Lilabai on July 20, she said.

The accused have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including murder, cruelty and punishment for dowry death, by the Hill Line police at Ulhasnagar, Narkar said.

An investigation is on in the case, the police added.