Woman Set On Fire In Public View in Secunderabad Allegedly By Her Lover

A 25-year-old woman was critical after she was set ablaze in full public view in Secunderabad yesterday allegedly by a man suspected to be her lover, police said.The incident occurred at around 6:45 PM in Lalaguda area of the city, 10 kilometers from Hyderabad.As per preliminary investigation, the woman, who works as a receptionist at an aluminium fabrication unit, was called to the spot by the man.After she reached the spot, the man, who was carrying a can, suddenly poured kerosene on her and set her on fire before fleeing, a police official said.Hearing her cries, some passersby rushed to her aid and put out the fire.She was then shifted to hospital where she is battling for her life."The woman has suffered 60 per cent burns and her condition is critical," the official said.Police have registered a case of murder against the unidentified man.According to the official, the accused appears to be the lover of the woman and was allegedly harassing her."However, the woman never told her family members about the man or the harassment," the official said.