Woman Set Herself On Fire At Aurangabad Police Commissionerate, Hospitalised

Sarita Kale has been hospitalised with burn injuries. (Representational)

A woman on Thursday set herself on fire at the Aurangabad police commissionerate and has been hospitalised, an official said.

Savita Kale, 32, a resident of Mandva village in Gangapur taluka, filed an application detailing her domestic violence allegations at the commissionerate and then set herself ablaze at around 12.30 pm, he said.

"She has been hospitalised with burn injuries. The woman claims her husband did not take her side during a quarrel with neighbours. She has earlier filed a case at Waluj police station and action was taken," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)