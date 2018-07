The injured were admitted to a hospital, the police said (Representational)

A woman was killed and two others were injured when their car rammed into a truck in Ajmer district of Rajasthan today.

The victims were on their way to Ajmer from Jaipur when the accident occurred in the Gandhi Nagar police station area.

The woman, Durga (25), was to appear in police constable recruitment exam in Ajmer, the police said.

The injured were admitted to a hospital, the police said.

