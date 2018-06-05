Woman Murdered By Father In Suspected Dishonour Killing In Haryana's Karnal According to the complaint, Monu, a resident of Rohtak, married Jyoti on March 14 this year against the wishes of her family.

Share EMAIL PRINT The police said that they have found no evidence to substantiate the allegations (Representational) Chandigarh: In a suspected case of dishonour killing, a woman was allegedly killed by her father and her cousins for marrying against the wishes of her family at Ballah village of Karnal district in Haryana, police said yesterday.



Acting on a complaint lodged by the victim's husband Monu, the police have registered a case against the woman's father and her cousins.



According to the complaint, Monu, a resident of Rohtak, married Jyoti on March 14 this year against the wishes of her family.



On May 24, Jyoti had visited her village to tell her parents about the marriage. When she did not come back, Monu contacted her family and the victim's father told him that he has murdered Jyoti, it said.



However, the police said that they have found no evidence to substantiate the allegations.



