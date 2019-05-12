Woman Laces Husband's Milk With Poison In Agra, Video Viral

Police investigating husbands murder in Agra

Just before his death, a man recorded a video alleging that his wife had poisoned him. The man identified as Avadesh, in the video, alleged that his wife had laced his milk with poison. The incident occurred late night.

It is being reported that four days ago, Avadesh's in -laws had come over to his house and wanted him to keep his wife with him. However, the situation turned unpleasant as they had an altercation and then he was beaten up by them.

As the video has become viral, police has begun investigation into the incident. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Agra Amit Pathak said, "The incident is being investigated. Action will be taken."



