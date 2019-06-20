Woman Killed At Home In Thane, Baby Sat Alone Beside Body For Hours: Cops

The incident happened yesterday when she was at home with her six-month-old baby, police said. (FILE)

A 23-year-old woman was found killed at her home at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened yesterday when the woman was at home with her six-month-old baby, police said.

According to police, the child was found sitting beside the body by the woman's husband after he returned home from work at night.

"Someone hit the woman, Cintadevi Yadav, on her head with a blunt object at her house in Rahanal village. At the time of the incident, she was at home with her six-month-old child as her husband had gone for work," Thane police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said.

"When her husband returned home around 8 pm, he found her murdered and the child sitting beside her body," she said.

The woman's body was sent for postmortem and an offence under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) was registered at Narpoli police station.

No arrest has been made in this connection so far, police said.