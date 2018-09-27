Woman In Rajasthan Alleges Triple Talaq, Case Against Husband

In her complaint, the woman said that she was also tortured for dowry. (Representational)

A case has been registered against a man in Rajasthan's Barmer for allegedly giving 'triple talaq' to his wife, police said on Wednesday.

In a complaint filed on Wednesday, the woman said her husband and in-laws used to torture her for dowry. She alleged that her husband pronounced 'talaq' (divorce) over phone on September 15.

A case was registered under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Ordinance, 2018 against the man, police said.

The complainant alleged that the police initially refused to register the case and called the couple to the police station for settlement, where she said Saleem wrote down talaq on a piece of paper on September 23. The police, however, denied any such incident.



For more cities news, click here.