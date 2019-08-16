Maharashtra Woman, Lover Pour Hot Oil On Husband To Kill Him, Arrested

The police said the two accused have been booked for trying to murder the man

A 28-year-old woman and her lover were arrested for allegedly trying to burn her husband alive in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The 35-year-old man, who suffered burns, managed to alert his neighbours and save himself.

On Tuesday night, while he was sleeping, the woman and her lover poured hot oil on her husband's head and face and also attacked him with a hammer after tying his legs, said senior police officer Rajendra Kamble.

The injured man said he ran into the kitchen after freeing himself and threw utensils at the attackers as he managed to escape to their neighbour's house.

He has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai and his condition is serious, the police said. The man often fought with his wife over her extramarital affair, said the police officer.

The two accused have been booked for trying to murder him, the police said.

