Woman, Her 3 Children Jump Into Water Tank In Rajasthan's Bikaner: Police

Police said her husband was out of the town at the time of the incident. (Representational)

A woman along with her three children allegedly jumped into a water tank in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Monday, police said.

The alleged suicide happened in Uchaeda village where 29-year-old Radha Devi along with her children Maya (7), Yachika (4) and Sumit (one and a half years old) jumped into the water tank near their house, police said.

Her husband was out of the town at the time of the incident, they said.

The bodies were sent to a local hospital for post-mortem, the police said, adding that the reason for the suicide is not clear.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.