Woman Gives Birth In Auto Outside Health Centre, Told Doctors Unavailable

Share EMAIL PRINT A woman in Chhattisgarh's Koriya district had to give birth in an auto outside a local health centre Koriya, Chhattisgarh: A woman from Chhattisgarh's Koriya district had to give birth in an autorickshaw despite reaching a local hospital because doctors weren't available to take care of the patient. This comes at a time when the government is introducing a new welfare scheme for pregnant women.



The woman, whose name was not known when the incident was first reported, was taken to the local community health centre in Koriya district soon after she went into labour. But her family was stunned when they were told that there were no doctors available to take care of the mother-to-be.



After waiting a while, when no help arrived, her family members decided to take the matter in their own hands. They first tried looking for a vacant room where they could attempt the delivery. But that wasn't to be either.



Finally, in desperation to save the mother and baby, when no help or facility was being provided, the family decided to carry the woman to an autorickshaw parked nearby.



The woman ended up giving birth in the autorickshaw. She had no medication available. Fortunately, the mother and baby both survived the ordeal, however, their current medical condition is not known.



From initial reports, it is unclear whether the mother and baby got any medical attention even after the delivery of the child.



A recent report by the World Health Organization reveals that in India, every hour, at least five women die of complications related to pregnancy or childbirth. The report further states that nearly 45,000 women die due to childbirth-related causes every year in India.



(With inputs from ANI)





