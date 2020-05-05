Woman, Daughters Found Dead Near Railway Track In UP's Gorakhpur: Police

A woman and her three daughters were found dead near a railway track in Gorakhpur (Representational)

A woman and her three daughters were found dead near a railway track in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Puja (35) and her daughters Sarika (9), Simran (7) and Saumya (5), they told news agency PTI.

The mutilated bodies were found close to a track near the Unoula railway station around 10:20 pm on Monday, police said.

Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide, but an FIR has been registered against the woman's husband Ajay Nishad on a complaint from her family members, they said.

As per Puja's mother Guddi Devi, "After few years of marriage, the relationship between the couple became sour and Nishad had become addicted to alcohol as Puja could not give birth to a son."

Police have detained Ajay Nishad and a case under Indian Penal Code section 306 (abetment of suicide) has been registered against him at the Pipraich police station.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)

