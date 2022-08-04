Woman, Daughter Run Over By Truck Driver After Argument In Odisha: Cops

The truck driver has been arrested a murder case has been registered. (Representational)

A woman and her daughter were allegedly run over by a truck driver in Odisha's Jajpur district after a heated argument over overtaking, police said on Thursday.

Sritika Chakravorty and her daughter, Lipika, were returning home in Sukinda on a scooter after attending a death ritual in neighbouring Kendrapara district on Wednesday, an officer said.

The truck driver, Amar Swain, overtook them from the wrong side, following which a bitter argument broke out between Lipika and him, according to police.

Locals intervened to calm the situation and sent them to their respective destinations, an eyewitness said.

However, Swain went with his vehicle about 5 km from the site and waited near Barada Chhaka on the NH-53 under Jenapur police station area. When the scooter riders reached, he intentionally mowed down their two-wheeler, police said.

Swain has been arrested and a murder case was lodged, Superintendent of Police Rahul P R said.

