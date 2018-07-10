Woman Calls Off Wedding Over Dowry Demand By Groom-To-Be

There was a dispute over dowry issues following which the woman called off the wedding

A 30-year-old woman called off her wedding with following alleged demands of cash and a car as dowry by the groom-to-be on the day of marriage, the police said today.

Though no police action was taken after groom's family apologised, the wedding slated yesterday did not take place, they said.

Ishita Singh Khajanchi was engaged to Amit Baid, a resident of Kolkata. The wedding procession had reached Udaipur on July 6 and pre-marriage ceremonies were held as per the schedule with the actual wedding slated to be held yesterday.

Police said there was dispute between both the parties over dowry issues. The groom's family had to pay Rs 21 lakh to bride's family for the cost incurred for arranging the marriage after which the wedding was called-off. No case was registered in the matter, he added.