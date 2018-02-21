Woman Alleges Molestation By Tripura CPI-M Contestant, Lodges Complaint According to the FIR, two persons, including Ramendra Debbarma, allegedly tried to molest the woman around 1 PM, when she was sleeping at her house at Amtali, about 35 km from here, and they left when she raised an alarm.

Share EMAIL PRINT The police visited the place at night and assured to arrest the person if found guilty. (Representative) Agartala: Police has received a complaint from a woman that two persons, including CPI(M) candidate of Takarjala assembly constituency Ramendra Debbarma, allegedly tried to molest her at her house in Sipahijala district.



According to the FIR, two persons, including Ramendra Debbarma, allegedly tried to molest the woman around 1 PM, when she was sleeping at her house at Amtali, about 35 km from here, and they left when she raised an alarm.



Police received the complaint last night and are investigating the case, S.P (police Control), Pradip Dey told PTI today adding no one has been arrested in this connection so far.



A group youth, who are activists of opposition Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) also held a demonstration last evening before the Takarjala police station for immediate arrest of the CPI-M candidate Debbarm, Mr Dey said.



They withdrew their demonstration, when district S.P, Sudipta Das visited the place at night and assured to arrest the person if found guilty.



Mr Debbarma told reporters that it was a framed up case to malign his image.



Elections for the sixty member assembly was held in Tripura on Feb 18 last and the results would be announced on March 3.





Police has received a complaint from a woman that two persons, including CPI(M) candidate of Takarjala assembly constituency Ramendra Debbarma, allegedly tried to molest her at her house in Sipahijala district.According to the FIR, two persons, including Ramendra Debbarma, allegedly tried to molest the woman around 1 PM, when she was sleeping at her house at Amtali, about 35 km from here, and they left when she raised an alarm.Police received the complaint last night and are investigating the case, S.P (police Control), Pradip Dey told PTI today adding no one has been arrested in this connection so far.A group youth, who are activists of opposition Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) also held a demonstration last evening before the Takarjala police station for immediate arrest of the CPI-M candidate Debbarm, Mr Dey said.They withdrew their demonstration, when district S.P, Sudipta Das visited the place at night and assured to arrest the person if found guilty. Mr Debbarma told reporters that it was a framed up case to malign his image.Elections for the sixty member assembly was held in Tripura on Feb 18 last and the results would be announced on March 3.