Woman Allegedly Raped At Gunpoint In Uttar Pradesh: Police

A woman was allegedly raped at gunpoint in the district following which the police have lodged a case, officials said.

The youth had befriended the woman, chatted on phone and later raped her at gunpoint, an official said.

The woman suffered from some ailment and the youth took her claiming some 'Maulana' sahib could cure her, the official said.

Following directions from SP, Rampur, Vipin Tada, a case was registered on Saturday at Civil Lines Police Station and a search for the alleged miscreant is on, the official said.

In another case a village head allegedly tried to sexually assault a woman who was alone in her house.

The lady cried aloud and people gathered and saved her, police said.

A case was registered today, police said.

In another incident, a case was registered yesterday against a man allegedly tried to kidnap a girl. The girl managed to escape and a complaint was lodged following which the police are looking for the accused, an official said.