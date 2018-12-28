Woman Allegedly Burnt For Dowry In Greater Noida

The accused in-laws of the woman and her husband are absconding and searches were being made.

A 30-year-old woman received severe burn injuries after she was allegedly set on fire by her in-laws over dowry in Greater Noida, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday at Kalupura village under Rabupura police station limits, a police official said.

"A complaint was made by the woman's brother, who has alleged that her in-laws tried to kill her for dowry," the official said.

The woman, who was married for around six years, was referred to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi where her condition was stated to be critical, Station House Officer Rabupura police station Sunil Kumar Singh said.

The woman's husband, father and mother along with another person have been booked for attempt to murder and cruelty over dowry, police said.

SHO Singh said a case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code Sections 307 (attempt to murder), and under relevant sections if the Dowry Prohibition Act.

"The accused in-laws of the woman and her husband are absconding and searches were being made to arrest them," he said.