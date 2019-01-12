Woman, 30, Found Hanging From Pillar At Railway Station In Jharkhand

Police found the woman hanging from a pillar, early on Saturday. (Representational)

The body of a 30-year-old woman was found hanging from a pillar of the foot bridge connecting two platforms at Jharkhand's Dhanbad railway station, in early hours of Saturday, Government Railway Police said.

The woman was hanging by a sari from the pillar of the footbridge which connects the fourth and the fifth platforms of the station, they added.

"The fourth and fifth platforms become totally deserted after the last train of the day leaves the station at midnight. The sanitation staff informed us about a woman hanging from a pillar of the footbridge early morning," police added.

Police found a bag, a sweater and a purse at the spot.