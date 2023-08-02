Woman, 2 Children Found Dead With Throats Slit In Bihar, Husband Arrested

Police have recovered the weapon of offence from the crime scene. (Representational)

A 35-year-old woman and her two children, aged 6 and 10, were found dead with their throats slit in Bihar's Katihar district, police said on Wednesday.

The police arrested the husband of the dead woman on Wednesday for his suspected role in the crime.

The incident took place in their residence in Belaun village on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, a police officer said.

The dead have been identified as Sadab Zarin Khatoon (35), wife of Feroz Alam, and their two children Faizan Feroz (6) and Paya Feroz (10).

Superintendent of Police of Katihar Jitendra Kumar told reporters that "On the basis of preliminary investigation and a written complaint filed by the mother of the dead (Sadab Zarin Khatoon), police arrested Feroz Alam for his suspected role in the crime." Kumar said the mother of the dead has also alleged that the accused used to threaten her daughter with dire consequences. After his second marriage, the accused was not interested in keeping Sadab Zarin Khatoon and her children at his house.

The woman and her two children were killed with a sharp object and investigators have recovered the weapon of offence from the crime scene, the SP said.

Earlier in the day, Station House Officer (SHO) of Baliya Belon Police Station Ravindra Kumar had told reporters, "Feroz Alam had claimed that he had gone to a Muharram fair near his village and upon his return, he found his wife and two children lying dead in a pool of blood and raised an alarm. His second wife, who was sleeping in the next room, claimed she was clueless about the incident."

