Bengal Man Falls Off Motorcycle While Live-Streaming On Facebook, Dies: Report

The man was live on Facebook while riding the bike, his family has said. (Representational)

A 24-year-old man riding a motorcycle died after he lost control of his vehicle and fell while recording a live video for Facebook, in Andal town of West Burdwan district in West Bengal.

Chanchal Dhibor, who sustained a head injury, was rushed to a private hospital where he died on Saturday night.

According to the man's family, the accident happened when he was heading home at Dhiborpara in Ukhra after offering prayers at a local Kali temple on Saturday evening.

"He was live on Facebook while riding the bike. And during a momentary lapse in concentration, he fell and got the head injury which proved fatal," a family member said.