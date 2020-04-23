Bengal Cop Climbs Atop Senior's Office, Fires From Assault Rifle

After hours of appeals, he finally listened to his family and agreed to surrender (Representational)

A constable of the West Bengal police on Thursday afternoon started firing indiscriminately from the terrace of the Jhargram police chief's office. He reportedly fired several rounds from an SLR assault rifle snatched from the city armoury before being brought down. No one was injured in the incident.

The constable, identified as Vinod Kumar of Purulia, allegedly snatched an assault rifle from the armoury and climbed on top of the office of the city police chief at 1 pm on Thursday. He fired several shots from the rifle.

As the high voltage drama went on for hours, the administration brought his family to persuade him to climb down and surrender.

Several senior officers were also pacifying him, but he didn't respond.

After hours of appeals, he finally listened to his family and agreed to surrender.

Vinod Kumar in the evening left the gun on the terrace and climbed down, only to be surrounded by the police. He was allowed to talk to his family before being whisked away.

The reason for the constable's act is not known yet.

The area had been cordoned off to prevent any person from getting hurt, news agency PTI said, even though the roads were deserted because of the coronavirus lockdown.