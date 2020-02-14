14 Students Injured After Pool Car Falls Into Ditch In Bengal's Hoogly

Students who suffered serious injuries are being brought to Kolkata for treatment (Representational)

A pool car carrying primary school students fell into a water-filled ditch near Kamdebpur in Hooghly district on Friday, injuring 14 children, police said.

Two students, who suffered serious injuries in the mishap, are being brought to Kolkata for treatment through a green corridor, they said. "Prima facie, it appears to be a case of overspeeding while taking a turn," Commissioner of Chandannagar Police Commissionerate, Humayun Kabir, said.

Personnel from a nearby police camp joined locals in the rescue operation, he said, adding, 11 school students were discharged from hospital after administering first aid. All the injured were admitted to Chinsurah Imambara Hospital, where three children were stated to be in critical condition, following which a green corridor was created to rush two of them to Kolkata, police said.

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee, who arrived at the spot, said the two critically-injured children will be taken to a nearby hospital.