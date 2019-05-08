On Video, Woman Thrashes 'Fake' Anti-Corruption Officer With Slippers

Rakhi Sharma alleged that Mr Mehto claimed to be an ACB officer and cheated her

A man who allegedly posed as an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officer was thrashed by a woman on a busy road in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur. The woman alleged that the man had demanded Rs 50,000 to resolve a personal problem and threatened to arrest her if she refused to pay up.

Police have registered a case against Falendra Mehto, a resident of Ghatshila town, for allegedly posing as an anti-corruption officer and cheating people.

The woman, Rakhi Sharma, alleged that Mr Mehto claimed to be an anti-corruption officer and even showed her an identity card to convince her.

"We met him a few days ago. He used to come with women to raid houses in various areas. I also thought of working with him and sought his help to resolve my personal problem. For this, he asked me to pay Rs 50,000 for the legal work. I called the ACB and learned that the person is fake as no officer can conduct raids without serving a legal notice," Ms Sharma said.

Rakhi Sharma also alleged that when she refused to give him the money, Mr Mehto started to threaten her.

"When I refused to pay up, he began to threaten me and claimed that he will raid my house and put me in jail. Later, I contacted the police and with the help of some of my relatives and friends we nabbed him," she said.

In a video of the incident, the woman was seen raining blows on Mr Mehto and was hitting him with her footwear. Later policemen were seen intervening. They took him away in a van.

According to police, in order to make money, Mr Mehto used to conduct fake raids at several places, including liquor shops.

"Rakhi Sharma said she was facing some personal problem for which she sought help from this fake ACB officer. He asked her for Rs 50,000 to resolve it. When she discussed about it with her relatives, they learned the person was a fake. Later, they nabbed him and brought him to the police station," Mango Station House Officer Arun Mehta said.

The Station House Officer also said, "Mr Mehto used to raid various places, including liquor shops to make money. He owns a fake card that declares him to be an ACB officer. We have arrested the accused and now probing the matter to see if he is a part of some gang."

