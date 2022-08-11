'Even Animals Won't Eat This': UP Cop's Breakdown Over Mess Food

Manoj Kumar said he complained to his seniors about the food, but no action was taken

A police constable in Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday drew a huge crowd as he stood on the road and wept bitterly over the quality of food served in the police mess.

In a video that is going viral on social media, constable Manoj Kumar is seen sobbing on the road with a plate of rotis, dal and rice while a senior official tries to pacify him in a bid to take him back to the police station.

Surrounded by passersby, Manoj Kumar said he complained to his seniors about the food, but no action was taken.

"I am being threatened that I will be fired from my job," he said.

"The Chief Minister had earlier announced that the state government provides an allowance for a nutricious diet for police officials. But this is what we get after long hours of duty," he said.

"How will cops work if we won't get a proper diet?," he asks.

In another video, he is seen sitting on the divider with the plate of food telling people, "even animals won't eat this."

Later, Firozabad police in a tweet said that constable Manoj Kumar has a history of disciplinary issues and has been punished 15 times in the past over irregularity and other such issues.

A probe has been ordered into the incident, police said.