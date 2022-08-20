Watch: Punjab Farmer's Rs 1.5 Crore "Dream House" Must Move 500 Feet

A video shows some gears, which look like wheels, attached to the house to drag it away from the fields

A farmer from Punjab's Sangrur is moving his two-storey house 500 feet away from the existing location to facilitate the construction of an expressway.

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhi's house, built on his field in Roshanwala village in Sangrur, was coming in the way of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway that will pass through Haryana, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Mr Sukhi, who has been offered compensation by the Punjab government to remove the structure, then decided to shift the whole house to another place, instead of demolishing it.

The house has been moved by 250 feet with the help of some construction workers from the farmer's village, and work is underway to achieve the target of 500 feet.

A video shows some gears, which look like wheels, attached to the house to drag it away from the field.

"It took me two years and Rs 1.5 crore to build this house. It's my dream project, I did not want to construct another house," the farmer said.