Vizag's 'Sthree Shakthi' Women Cops Were Trained To Drive Cars, Swim

Visakhapatnam's "Shakti" police will wear blue shirts and khaki trousers as uniform.

A 35-member women police team "Sthree Shakthi" was launched in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. The 35-member team has woman ASIs, head constables, police constables and home guards. The team has been provided 25 vehicles that includes five four-wheelers.

"It is a 35-member team. We have started with 25 vehicles, 5 four wheelers and rest are motorcycles and scooters. This is mainly for the protection of women. Women-related issues can be informed to the team and then they will take action accordingly. From drivers to police personnel, everyone is a woman," said Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police AP Thakur.

Mr Thakur said, "In Visakhapatnam, there are a number of educational institutions and workplaces where women are working in large numbers. Our prime concern is to ensure safety to women."

All the police constables were trained to drive cars, had to learn how to swim, were trained in self defence and communication skills for a month.

They all will be deployed on important junctions of the city. They will handle women-related issues, including harassers and trouble-mongers.

The "Shakti police will wear blue shirts and khaki trousers as uniform.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.