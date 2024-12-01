Video: Woman Cuts Cake Inside Varanasi Temple, Sparks Outrage

The incident reportedly happened last Friday.

A woman took her birthday celebration to Varanasi's Kaal Bhairav temple and recorded a video of her cutting a cake in the sanctum sanctorum. The video, now in wide circulation on social media, is receiving sharp criticism from devotees and religious leaders.

In the video, a woman identified as Mamata Rai, is seen entering the temple and performing rituals before she goes on to cut a cake inside the temple and offer the first slice to the deity. She is a model and has one million followers on Instagram.The incident reportedly happened last Friday.

The video, however, did not sit well with many devotees who are criticizing the woman for cutting the cake inside the temple's sanctum sanctorum and also the priest of the temple who did not stop the woman from doing so.

A religious body in Varanasi called 'Kashi Vidwat Parishad' has expressed strong objection to the video and is preparing to send a notice to the priest who was present during the making of the video.

With inputs from Piyush Acharya.

