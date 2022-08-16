Video: Villagers Tie Body To Rubber Tube To Cross Flooded River

The man died in a government hospital after heart attack

A group of villagers in Madhya Pradesh tied a man's body to a floating rubber tube to cross the flooded Narmada river and reach their village, as the connecting road was closed following incessant rain.

A video which is now going viral on social media shows the dead body tied to a rubber tube which was floating on the Narmada river flowing between Patharkucha in Dindori and Thadpathara in Anuppur.

55-year-old Vishmat Nanda, a resident of Thadpathara village in Anuppur, died in a government hospital in the neighbouring Dindori district on Sunday after a heart attack.

His body was brought to Patharkucha in an ambulance, but it could not move further as the only road connecting the Thadpathara village to Patharkucha was closed due to waterlogging, and there was no bridge, officials said.

The villagers then tied his body to the floating rubber tube to reach their village. Sub Divisional Magistrate Abhishek Choudhary said a probe has been ordered into the incident.