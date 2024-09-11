Video: Ola Showroom Set On Fire In Karnataka By Disgruntled Customer

No one was injured in the incident, said police.

A 26 year old man has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to an Ola Electric showroom in Karnataka over unsatisfactory servicing of a recently-purchased e-scooter, a police official said on Wednesday.

The incident comes amid growing public ire over servicing at Ola Electric, India's no.1 e-scooter maker. Several mechanics have said Ola service centres face significant backlog and are seeing facing difficulty in dealing with the volume of complaints.

Karnataka: A customer set an Ola showroom in Kalaburagi on fire after facing issues with the ongoing service of his new bike.



Mohammad Nadeem, a mechanic by profession, bought the two-wheeler last month, a few days after which he brought it back for servicing on facing trouble with the scooter, the commissioner of police for Kalaburagi, a city some 570 kilometres from the tech capital of Bengaluru, said by telephone.

"The (servicing) response was not good, he went multiple times. Yesterday (Tuesday), when he went, he carried petrol and set fire to six bikes," he said.

No one was injured in the incident, he said.

Reuters could not immediately verify what the problem with the vehicle was.

The police officer, Sharanappa S.D, quantified the damage to the showroom to be worth Rs 850,000 rupees.

Ola Electric, which listed on stock exchanges last month, did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Reuters was not able to reach Nadeem and the Ola showroom for comment.

Ola has 431 service stations across India, according to its website.

