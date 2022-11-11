Video: Man Suspended Mid-Air, Thrashed Over Theft Charge In Madhya Pradesh

The incident is reported to have taken place on November 4.

A man accused of theft was tied to a machine, suspended mid-air and beaten mercilessly in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain. Although the incident took place a week ago, the police learnt about the incident on Thursday, after the video of the incident was widely shared online.

The video of the incident shows the victim pleading and apologising while he is hit with sticks. At one point a person is seen trying to stop the assaulter but his appeal is not heard.

"Hit him on the leg," a man is heard instructing the assaulter who follows the instruction.

pic.twitter.com/jIGUQtgWdn - Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) November 11, 2022

According to reports, a police officer was briefed about the incident by a person but he did not take action. The officer has been suspended and sent to police lines for dereliction of duty.

"We came to know about the incident after the video appeared online. We have launched an investigation and will make arrests soon," a police officer said.

Humiliated by the torture, the victim has left the village and efforts are being made to locate him.